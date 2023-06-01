RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Black Hills National Forest is gearing up for its annual Moon Walks, which have been a beloved tradition for over two decades. Designed to encourage exploration and education about the forest, these guided hikes take place on the Saturday closest to the full moon each month, from June to September, at 7 p.m.
The inaugural Moon Walk of the season is scheduled foR Saturday, June 3, and will kick off at the Roughlock Falls Trail in Spearfish Canyon. Each hike focuses on a different educational topic, and this month's theme will revolve around the wildlife that inhabit Spearfish Creek.
Bradley Block, Recreation Program Manager of the Black Hills National Forest, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "It's just a wonderful way to get people out in the forest, see different areas of the forest, learn about other parts of the forest they might not know about, and share the experience with their family and friends."
In addition to the Moon Walk, Saturday also coincides with National Trails Day. To celebrate, the Black Hills National Forest will be hosting three additional hikes throughout the day, providing ample opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the natural beauty of the area.
Here are the other scheduled Moon Walks:
- July 1: Spokane - Stepping Back in Time
- August 5: Carson Draw Trail System (Trail #87) - Looking for Signs of Life
- September 2: Buffalo Corrals (Wildlife Loop Road) - Be a Buffalo