BLACK HILLS NATIONAL FOREST – Just like wildlife, some plants in the Black Hills also have a dangerous side. Several poisonous plants can be found in the Black Hills National Forest, and just a little bit of knowledge can help keep you safe.
According to Range and Watershed Program Manager for the National Forest Service, Cissie Englebert, remember to have fun but also be mindful of your surroundings.
"Enjoy the woods and the diversity of plants that are here and get to know them. Just pay attention to what you are doing," she said. "Most importantly, do not ingest something unless you know what it is you are putting in your mouth. That is really what it comes down to."
According to Englebert, poisonous plants of note include black henbane, poison ivy, deathcamus, poison hemlock, and water hemlock. Black henbane and poison hemlock are non-native species that were somehow introduced into the forest, but the other three are native to the region.
Poison ivy is fairly easy to identify, Englebert adding that the "leaves of three, let them be" adage is a good rule of thumb to follow. And in the fall, the leaves turn red, which can be another notable sign to look out for.
Some of the poisonous plants also bear striking resemblances to others that are commonly eaten or foraged, such as hemlock and carrot. As both belong to the same plant family and feature very similar features such as white umbel (umbrella-like) flowers. Water hemlock is another member of the same family, and while it may not have the purple or red splotches on its stem, it is commonly seen growing near water and has clusters of the white umbel flowers.
Deathcamus and onion are another two that look very similar.
"We have a couple different wild onions on the Black Hills that are native and a couple different deathcamus that are native," Englebert said. "They both have the bulb and the incidences of poisoning is because somebody thinks they are digging up an onion and eating onion when actually it's deathcamus. The key there is deathcamus does not smell like an onion and all of our onions smell like onion."
Both hemlock species and black henbane can cause a reaction if a person touches the plant. However, they all contain compounds called alkaloids which, if ingested in any way, can cause neurological damage or even death.
But only water hemlock is native to the black hills of the three, with non-native species introduced to the area are identified and then removed by forest officials to stop the spread.
Englebert says that the best thing to do if you are unsure if a plant is poisonous or not is to not ingest it and avoid it altogether. For more information on identifying plants, check out the National Forest Service website or try some reading material.
"My favorite resource on on the black hills to use is The Plants of the Black Hills and Bear Lodge by the late Gary Larson in and Jim Johnson," she said. "That is an excellent resource for plant identification if somebody wants to learn more about the plants of the Black Hills."