BLACK HILLS, S.D. - With Independence Day quickly approaching, you may be wondering what events are happening in the Black Hills
. A variety of exciting 4th of July events are set to take place, offering fun-filled experiences for all ages. From parades and fireworks to live music and cultural demonstrations, there's something for everyone. Check out this list of upcoming festivities happening across the Black Hills area and make your plans to join in the patriotic revelry.
4th of July Event by Location
Belle Fourche
June 30: 5 p.m.: Carnival, Downtown Belle Fourche. 5:30 p.m.: Community BBQ, Roundup Grounds. 5:45 p.m.: Mutton Bustin', Roundup Grounds. 6 p.m.: Miss Black Hills Roundup Queen Coronation, Roundup Grounds. 7 p.m.: Black Hills Roundup Ranch Rodeo, Roundup Grounds. July 1: 8 a.m.: PRCA Steer Roping, Roundup Grounds. Noon: Carnival, Downtown Belle Fourche. 6 p.m.: Mutton Bustin', Roundup Grounds. 7 p.m.: Black Hills Roundup Rodeo — Family Night, Roundup Grounds. July 2: 8 a.m.: Ladies Timed Events Slack, Roundup Grounds. Noon: Carnival, Downtown Belle Fourche. 7 p.m.: Black Hills Roundup Rodeo — Chutes for Charity Night, Roundup Grounds. 10 p.m.: Fireworks, Roundup Grounds. July 3: 8 a.m.: Men's Timed Events Slack, Roundup Grounds. 5 p.m.: Carnival, Downtown Belle Fourche. 7 p.m.: Black Hills Roundup Rodeo — Tough Enough To Wear Pink Night, Roundup Grounds. 10 p.m.: Fireworks, Roundup Grounds. July 4: 7:30 - 10 a.m.: Cowboy Breakfast, Downtown Belle Fourche. 10:30 a.m.: Black Hills Roundup Grand Parade, Downtown Belle Fourche. 3 p.m.: Black Hills Roundup Rodeo — Military and First Responders Appreciation Night, Roundup Grounds. 5 p.m.: Carnival, Downtown Belle Fourche.
Crazy Horse
July 4: All Day: Enjoy visits with Native American artisans, performances by American Indian dancers, and the Legends in Light® Laser Show.
Custer
July 3: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Arts & Crafts Fair, 1881 Courthouse Museum. 12 - 4 p.m.: Children's Fair, Way Park. 6 - 11 p.m.: Veteran's Tribute Street Dance, Washington & 5th Street. July 4: 10 a.m.: B-1 Flyover/Kids' and Patriots' Parade, Downtown Custer. 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Arts & Crafts Fair, 1881 Courthouse Museum. 10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.: Patriot Hot Dog Stand, Sixth Street. 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.: Patriot's Alley, Sixth Street. 11 a.m.: Flag Ceremonies, Veterans Memorial Park. 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.: Children's Fair, Way Park. Dusk: Fireworks, Pageant Hill.
Deadwood
July 4: 3 p.m.: Independence Day Parade. 7 p.m.: Free Movie Night: Independence Day, Outlaw Square.
Devil's Tower
July 4: Karaoke and a BBQ on the big deck followed by the largest fireworks display in the region at dusk.
Gillette
July 4: 10 a.m. 4th of July Parade
Hill City
July 1: 7 - 10 a.m.: Pancake Breakfast, Hill City Center & Breakfast at Hill City Restaurants. 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.: $4.00 Admission to SD State Railroad Museum (Kids Under 10, Free). 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.: Star Spangled Craft Fair, Walnut Avenue. 10 a.m.: Star Spangled Parade, Main Street. After Parade - 1 p.m.: Children's Activities, Hill City Boys & Girls Club. 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.: Lunch, Hill City Center & at Hill City Restaurants. 2 - 4 p.m.: Old-fashioned Pie & Ice Cream Social with Music Performed by Brent Morris & The Shrine of Democracy Chorus, Visitor Information Center.
Hot Springs
July 3: 8 p.m.: Street Dance, Centennial Park. July 4: 6 a.m.: Firecracker 5K/10K/Mile Race, Chautauqua Park. 10 a.m.: Parade, Downtown Hot Springs. 10:20 a.m.: Flyover, Downtown Hot Springs. 11:30 a.m.: Chamber Community Picnic, Mueller Civic Center. 12 - 3 p.m.: Hot Springs Cruisers Car Show, Centennial Park. 1 p.m.: FireQuacker Duck Race, Centennial Park Bridge. Dusk: Fireworks Display, City Shop.
Interior
July 4: Dusk, Fireworks, Rodeo Grounds
Lead
July 2: All Day: Park, Playground, Skate Park & Splash Pad Open. 11 a.m.: Water Balloons.
Mt. Rushmore
July 3: All Day: Cultural demonstrators Darrell Red Cloud and Sequoia Crosswhite will be doing presentations at the Lakota, Nakota, and Dakota Heritage Village. 9:30 a.m.: Presidential Conference. 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.: Hoop Dance by Jasmine Bell, Grand View Terrace. 7:30 - 9 p.m.: Music, Military and Lakota Performances/Ceremonies. 9:08 p.m.: Sculpture Lighting. July 4: All Day: Cultural Demonstrations and Presidential Performances. 9 p.m.: Traditional Evening Lighting Ceremony.
Piedmont
July 4: 10 a.m. Parade, Main Street Dusk Fireworks, Piedmont Park
Rapid City
June 30: Dusk Fireworks after the Races, Black Hills Speedway. July 2: Dusk Fireworks, Fitzgerald Post 22 Stadium. July 3: 6 p.m. Fireworks and Festivities, Elks Golf Course.
Sheridan
July 4: 7:30 p.m. Concerts in the Park with the United States Air Force Band, Kendrick Park Dusk, Fireworks, Tongue River Middle School, Ranchester, WY (16 Miles north of Sheridan)
Spearfish
July 4: 12 p.m. Independence Day Parade, Downtown Spearfish
Sturgis
July 3: Dusk Fireworks, Sturgis Fairgrounds.
Wall
July 3: Dusk Fireworks, Wall Community Golf Course.