BLACK HILLS, S.D. - With Independence Day quickly approaching, you may be wondering what events are happening in the Black Hills. A variety of exciting 4th of July events are set to take place, offering fun-filled experiences for all ages. From parades and fireworks to live music and cultural demonstrations, there's something for everyone. Check out this list of upcoming festivities happening across the Black Hills area and make your plans to join in the patriotic revelry.