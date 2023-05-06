RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Black Hills Farmers Market, located at Market Park off of Omaha Street in Rapid City, has started its summer hours. The new hours will provide extended shopping hours for patrons seeking fresh local goods.
The market will now be open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will add Wednesday hours to the schedule starting in July. On the first day of the new hours, there were many people out enjoying the warmth and the offerings from the 25 vendors in attendance, many of whom were new.
According to Barbara Cromwell, Black Hills Farmers Market manager, "There's just a lot of excitement around local foods. People are recognizing the value of fresh food bought from small businesses in our community, and the resiliency of local supply chains."
The farmers market also accepts SNAP and OTC healthy cards. Starting Saturday, with the help of their sponsors, the market will double SNAP benefits up to $20 per market day, making it more accessible for low-income families to access fresh and healthy food options.