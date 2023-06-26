RAPID CITY, S.D. – Now in its fifth year, the Black Hills Con came to Rapid City. Director and Founder Caroline Argiz says that this year marked the event's first year in their new venue: The Monument.
Vendors and special guests filled the Barnett Fieldhouse, with art and merchandise for sale. Guests this year included actors and voice actors from various film and tv shows. And as Argiz prepares for next year, she is excited year after year to bring an event as welcoming and accepting as the one she has created to the Black Hills region.
"The favorite thing that I always see at conventions is– especially teenagers, but people who come in very quiet and reserved and don't know what's going on and feel out of place. And to see them by day two or three just opening up and becoming who they really are, making friends and just coming alive," she said. "And that always warms my heart to see. I see it every year and it brings me to tears every time."