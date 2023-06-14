WATERTOWN, S.D. - The Miss South Dakota USA and Miss South Dakota Teen USA Pageants took place Sunday evening at the Watertown Event Center in Watertown, South Dakota. The panel of judges selected Amber Hulse of Hot Springs as Miss South Dakota USA 2023, and Lindsey Pfingston of Rapid City as Miss South Dakota Teen USA 2023. Both titleholders will now advance and compete later this year at the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA national pageants.
The competition, which is held annually, consists of three proportional segments: evening gown, swimwear/active wear, and interview. Eligible young women must be between the ages of 14 and 27 and residents of South Dakota to compete in the pageant.
Amber and Lindsey will each receive thousands of dollars in prizes and awards. Most importantly, they will have the opportunity to compete for the national titles of Miss USA and Miss Teen USA this coming year. Amber will compete for the title of Miss USA on the live national telecast of Miss USA, and Lindsey will compete for the title of Miss Teen USA at the national pageant later this year. In addition, the new Miss USA will go on to represent the United States in the Miss Universe competition, which is televised in over 130 countries worldwide.
The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) uses its global grassroots reach to empower women to be self-confident and strive to be their personal best. MUO believes that every woman should be “Confidently Beautiful.” The Miss Universe®, Miss USA®, and Miss Teen USA® beauty pageants provide an international platform through dedicated partnerships with charities, sponsors, and brands around the world. During their reign, winners are given the tools to personally and professionally enrich others by providing humanitarian efforts to affect positive change, all while developing their personal career goals.