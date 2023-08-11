CUSTER, S.D. - During the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, the Black Hills become a temporary home to thousands of riders and their motorcycles. Each town around the area have their own way of accommodating them.
Custer blocks off the middle two lanes of Mt. Rushmore Road as additional motorcycle only parking to allow for the extra traffic. The shops that line both sides of the road prepare for extra foot traffic.
Booths are set up in some open areas and one of them is manned by a church giving out water and cookies while inviting visitors to mark their home on the map with a pin.
Check out these photos from Custer's Mt. Rushmore Road.