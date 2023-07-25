STURGIS, S.D. – West River has its share of wine makers and they'll be the first to tell you that this year's rain has been a huge help to their harvest. Winemakers from Belle Joli Winery reveal how the rain and moisture from earlier this year helped their plants.
"You can really see through our vineyards this year that the vegetation is really ideal and where we want it and plants look healthy and have stable fruit volumes," Enologist Matthew Jackson said.
Jackson and his wife Choi are the founders and owners of Belle Joli, with tasting locations in Deadwood and Sturgis, where they also have a five-acre vineyard on top of their main vineyard in Belle Fourche. And though there is still some time before the grapes at Belle Joli's sparkling house vineyard in Sturgis are ready to be harvested, wet weather and rain from the spring could not have come at a better time.
"We got it before the fruit was setting and it looks like it is slowing down a bit for when we are going to go through veraison," Jackson said. Once grapes go through veraison, the process where they change color, they cut back on water for the plants as part of the winemaking process. "Luckily it hit when normally we would be watering the grapes. So it was ideal this year."
At their Sturgis location, they grow Frontenac grapes for their sparkling wines. Cultivated by the University of Minnesota, this particular variety of grape is known for its hardiness and plants are able to withstand temperatures as low as 30 below zero. When they produce fruit, Jackson says that each plant can produce from 10 to 12 pounds of grapes for harvest. At the end of the process, the grapes harvested from an individual plant typically help around three bottles of wine.
This year's rains in particular playing an important role in helping newer vines grow, which is an important time for establishing a vineyard.
"That is really when the vines are the most vulnerable, I would say in the first two years– just getting them established," he said. "Getting their roots deep enough to find different water sources, so a lot of the times in the warmer years we will have to drip-irrigate, or water them ourselves."
And as the younger plants grow, the winery hopes to eventually reach their vineyard's full potential.
"The way that this vineyard was st up– we are hoping to get to about ten thousand bottles off of our five acre vineyard, that is the end result. It would probably take a few more years, but that is what this smaller property is aiming for."
Bonus: Happy National Wine and Cheese Day!
Celebrated every July 25, the day highlights the pairing of the popular food and drink. Regions that produce wine usually try to pair those wines with local cheeses. But sommeliers and cheese mongers can make recommendations based on complementary flavors and new trends.
Choi Jackson is a certified sommelier and founded the Belle Joli Winery with her husband Matthew. For the pairing process, she explains that a big part of it is based on a person's preference. however, in honor of National Wine and Cheese Day, she reveals a couple choices for some of the sparkling wine options they offer.