PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) is excited to announce their participation in the 83rd Annual City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, August 4 – 13 in Sturgis, South Dakota. Motorcyclists and attendees will make their way to Beef Country for one of South Dakota’s largest events of the year, which reaches approximately a half million people from all over the world.
SDBIC Executive Director, Jodie Anderson is optimistic about the opportunity to share the Beef Story with so many Rally attendees, “Our state’s rural economy and lifestyle are dependent on beef and we’re proud to showcase beef as the official protein of the City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. While riders are here to enjoy our wide-open spaces, we take advantage of opportunities to educate them about beef and how it gets from our pastures to their plates.
Beef will be highlighted in several ways throughout this year’s City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, including the Mayor’s Ride on August 5, 2023, where Beef Farmers and Ranchers will sponsor the meal and have the opportunity to share their BEEF Story with attendees, as well as provide attendees with BEEF Swag! Team Beef South Dakota will be sponsoring the 5K Fun Run taking place on August 7, 2023, while also handing out beef jerky to participants. Beef will be present in the Sturgis VIP Suite, first responder locations, and as a primary sponsor of the Daily Happenings schedule.
BEEF signage will be present throughout the Black Hills area encouraging people to CHOOSE BEEF during this year’s event. While heading into Sturgis look for the BEEF Billboard on Interstate I-90!
“You cannot go wrong with a good cut of beef. I am a prime rib guy myself,” said Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen. “We are fortunate to be in the heart of cattle country and we applaud our neighbors here in South Dakota and Meade County who raise some of the finest beef in the world.”