Fort Meade, S.D. - The Bear Butte Creek Historic Preserve between Sturgis and Fort Meade will be conducting their second annual archaeological dig September 2 through September 10.
Created in 2020, the 180-acre Preserve helps preserve, protect, and utilize key historical elements to the north of Fort Meade for education and tourism. The area includes the old fort firing range, Soaps Suds Row, Native American history and the natural flora and fauna along Bear Butte Creek.
Led again by Dr. Linea Sundstrom of Custer, a group of about 20 volunteers will be looking to uncover evidence of the life of U.S. Cavalry laundresses and their families. Last year’s team found evidence of soap-making along with laundry-related items such as needles, buttons, and shoe eyelets.
Prior to last year’s excavation, a University of South Dakota archaeological field school crew established a grid over the site area, and a soil survey was conducted. Dr. Glen Fredlund, Professor Emeritus in Geography from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, helped determine the stratigraphy of the terrace on which Soap Suds Row sits. The soil profile showed three soil layers going back about 4000 years, which meant that evidence of human occupation during that time could be present.
One of the questions the group hopes to answer is whether any intact pre-contact (pre-fort) deposits remain.
Further processing, cleaning, and documentation will be at the Lamphere Ranch Campground nearby. According to Sundstrom, all artifacts found in 2022 were retained for curation at the South Dakota Archaeological Research Center in Rapid City.
Visitors are welcome to stop by and observe. Archeologists and volunteers plan to be on site daily from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., depending on the weather. Parking is located at the Fort Meade Trailhead of the Centennial Trail. Follow the sidewalk under the highway to the Centennial Bike Path towards Sturgis Brown High School. If you'd like to volunteer, contact Dr. Linea Sundstrom at linea.sundstrom@gmail.com. The group prefers a minimum three-day commitment, although all levels of experience are welcome. Updates will be posted on Preserve’s website bbchp.org.