RAPID CITY, S.D. - Badlands National Park in South Dakota is known for it hot temperatures, scenic vistas and distinctive landscapes. Nestled in the Great Plains, the 244,000 acres of rock formations are home to one of the richest fossil beds in the world.
Animal roam the park including bison, bighorn sheep, prairie dogs and black footed ferrets. While you are there, you can visit the Ben Reifel Visitor Center, the White River Visitor Center, the Fossil Preparation Lab or simply take a drive through the park.
Any way you choose to enjoy the park, you will surely see some beautiful things. Here is a collection of photos taken at the park.
Photos: Aimee Gravgaard
