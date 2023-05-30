DEADWOOD, S.D. - Deadwood History, Inc. will host a book signing with author and podcaster, Chris Wimmer, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the Adams Museum, 54 Sherman Street, Deadwood. Chris Wimmer will sign copies of his book, The Summer of 1876: Outlaws, Lawmen, and Legends in the Season that Defined the American West. Copies of the book will be available for purchase. Chris Wimmer will host a 30-minute presentation and Q&A session with his sister, Mandi Wimmer, followed by the book signing. The event is free and wheelchair accessible.
In The Summer of 1876: Outlaws, Lawmen, and Legends in the Season That Defined the American West, Chris Wimmer, creator of the Legends of the Old West podcast, weaves together the timelines of the events that made these men legends. A fast-paced action-oriented narrative, Wimmer demonstrates the overlapping context of their stories and illustrates the historical importance of that summer, all layered with highlights of significant milestones in 1876, including: the inaugural baseball season of the National League; the final year of President Ulysses S. Grant’s embattled administration; the debut of an invention called the telephone by Alexander Graham Bell; the release of Mark Twain’s novel “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer;” and many more.
Contextualizing these events against the backdrop of the massive 100th anniversary party thrown to celebrate the signing of the Declaration of Independence, The Summer of 1876 is the ultimate exploration and celebration of the summer that defined the West.
This program was made possible by Deadwood History, Inc., Chris and Mandi Wimmer, the Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission, and the Adams-Mastrovich Family Foundation.