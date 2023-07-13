CUSTER, S.D. – On Saturday, July 29 Jewel Cave National Monument will host its 2nd Jr. Caver Day. This free drop-in event will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and take place at the Jewel Cave Visitor Center.
Jr. Caver Day will have crafts and activities that celebrate its volunteer caving program, promote cave safety, and allow participants an opportunity to earn their Jr. Caver patch and other prizes. They have invited their Volunteer Cave Explorers to share how the Jewel Cave is explored. A Jr. Caver swear-in ceremony will take place just after 2:00 p.m. to close out the event.
For those interested in cave tours know you can book tours in advance on www.recreation.gov.
Details and updates will continue to be posted at www.nps.gov/jeca, as well as on social media through Facebook at www.facebook.com/JewelCaveNPS/ and Instagram at www.instagram.com/jewelcavenps.