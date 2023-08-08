Hot Springs, S.D. — Are you ready to step back in time and experience the early tools that humans used for hunting? If so, consider participating in the atlatl throwing class at The Mammoth Site in Hot Springs, South Dakota. But hurry, as there's only one week left to try it out this summer season.
The class is open to participants ages 8 and older, and it offers a unique opportunity to explore the ancient technique of using atlatls, or spear-throwers, for hunting. This hands-on experience will take you on a journey into the past, shedding light on how early humans interacted with Ice Age animals, including mammoths.
Seth Vandenberg, a Science Educator at The Mammoth Site, explained the significance of the atlatl in human history. "The atlatl essentially extends the length of your arm, allowing you to throw projectiles farther and with more force. It provides a mechanical advantage when throwing," Vandenberg said.
Atlatls have been found all around the world, dating back thousands of years. "The oldest ones are somewhere between 20 and 30,000 years old," Vandenberg shared. "Wherever humans have lived, we find evidence of atlatls. They were part of the toolkit for survival."
Although The Mammoth Site's archaeological record predates human presence in the area, evidence suggests that humans hunted Ice Age animals, possibly including mammoths, using atlatls. Vandenberg noted that the atlatl throwing classes aim to inspire participants, especially kids, to think about how humans fit into the Ice Age ecosystem and their role as hunters.
The atlatl throwing class offers families a chance to engage with this ancient technology firsthand. Participants will learn about the science behind atlatls and their historical significance before trying their hand at hitting replica targets with darts thrown using atlatls.
"Our signups are online, and the class runs from June 1st to August 15th, twice a day, morning and afternoon," Vandenberg explained. Interested individuals can register through The Mammoth Site's website or call 605-745-6017 to reserve a spot. As for tips for newcomers, Vandenberg emphasized patience and practice. "Don't expect to be an expert on your first try. Like any activity, atlatl throwing takes practice to master."
So, if you're looking for a unique and educational experience that connects you to our ancient hunting roots, head to The Mammoth Site in Hot Springs before August 15th. Channel your inner hunter, learn about the science of atlatls, and take a shot at hitting your mark in a hands-on exploration of our human past.