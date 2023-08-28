RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Central States Fair has wrapped up. Crews were out at the fairgrounds packing up the vendors and carnival to head home or their next stop.
Ron Jeffries, the general manager for the Fair, said once the vendors, carnival, and concert stage are all packed up and moved off the grounds, it’s up to fairgrounds staff to clean the property.
"With the property, we've got to go through and clean everything from bathrooms to parking lots to places where we had concession stands,” said Jeffries, “That cleanup process might take us up to a month, depending on what are the next items we need to put in. Service will start with those, clean those, get them ready so that the next event could take place here in the upcoming weeks."
Jeffries also wanted to remind everyone that in 183 days the Black Hills Stock Show will happen at the fairgrounds.
Finally, he wanted to say thank you to everyone who came to the Fair and participated.
“I would just like to say a big thank you to all of the community, the Black Hills community, for coming out and supporting this. Being sponsors, being volunteers, being employed to come in and produce this fantastic event. It really takes everybody to participate.”