STURGIS, S.D. - With the date of the highly anticipated 83rd City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally drawing near, the vibrant city of Sturgis is abuzz with excitement. As the world's largest motorcycle rally, this iconic event attracts over 450,000 visitors each year, making it a mecca for motorcycle enthusiasts from all corners of the globe. However, the success of the rally wouldn't be possible without the dedication and hard work of its committed vendors.
Vendors play a significant role in enhancing the rally experiences for attendees. In previous years, the rally hosted over 400 vendors, and the numbers were even higher in the year before, with nearly 500 vendors participating.
Dave Smith, the Director of Planning and Permitting for the City of Sturgis, sheds light on the efficient process of vendor licensing, which has evolved over the years.
"Our vendor licensing is done online. Used to be everybody had to come inside and get it at City Hall. But about six years ago, we went to an online process so all of our vendors can apply for their licenses online, pay for it online. Makes it a lot smoother and faster transition for them," said Smith.
Each vendor license is temporarily valid for a span of twelve days, covering the entire duration of the rally. Vendors have the option to purchase up to two licenses per location, providing them with ample opportunities to showcase their products and services.
The lack of restrictions on the number of licenses has resulted in a diverse array of vendors participating in the event. However, it's essential to note that while the offerings may be diverse, the event organizers strictly adhere to legality, ensuring that all items sold are within the bounds of the law
"We have all kinds from obvious T-shirt sales all the way to motorcycle oil changes, tires, exhaust, people selling knives, all kinds. I mean, it's endless. It really is endless. Nothing illegal, but everything that's legal can be sold here and has been sold here," said Smith.
Smith emphasizes that the City of Sturgis has honed its expertise over the years, making preparations for the rally a well-managed task. The city's efficient planning ensures that vendors are lined up, ready to bring their A-game to the rally, enhancing the experience for visitors and creating an unforgettable atmosphere. "We've been doing it for, well, this would be 83 years, so it goes along pretty smoothly. We know what we're doing," said Smith. "The city employees are top notch and we do a whole lot with not a whole lot of people. And it gets done. I mean, we're just like a well-oiled machine when it comes to city staff working the rally."
A myriad of vendors have already set up shop in Sturgis and more are to come as the rally beings August 4.
Interesting in applying for a vendor's license? Apply through the Sturgis Rally's website at https://www.sturgismotorcyclerally.com/become-a-vendor/.