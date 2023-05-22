RAPID CITY, S.D.– The main room of Rapid City's First Presbyterian Church rang with joy on Sunday as a Black Hills tradition was revived following a pandemic-caused hiatus. Bells of the Hills is a hand bell group that has been performing in Rapid City for around 20 years.
Artistic and Music Director Monica McGowan, who has played hand bells for many years and was part of a group in Custer before coming to Rapid City, says it started from a small group of local hand bell ringers that wanted to share their talent and love of hand bells with the community. When COVID rolled around, they were unable to hold practices and concerts.
"I had hoped to do it last Christmas, but the timing just was not right for a variety of reasons," McGowan said. "So, we started rehearsals again in January of this year. And there we were on May 21, doing our first concert back."
The theme of their first concert back was "bRing the Joy" and featured songs composed for hand bells as far back as the 1980's that were meant to evoke joy and happiness, especially for the group's ability to play together again. However, when bringing the program back, she shared that there was not really an easy way for performers to to just pick up where they left off.
"I always knew that it was there, so then as their director it was how to encourage them and revisit some techniques that they might have been pretty proficient at before COVID," McGowan explained. "And they just lost that percussive edge on how to do those kinds of things. So it was a lot of review and then bring it back"
During a regular year, the group has two season: spring and winter. Every season they put on a performance at the end, which also includes their holiday performance in December. McGowan also says that before the pandemic, they were also preparing to take their concerts on the road to different areas in the Black Hills.
But even as the group works on getting back to prior skill levels, she is still looking forward to new opportunities.
"So there has to be some aptitude and skill sets that people should possess before they come to bells of the hills. Maybe at some point in the future we will start a beginning group, but for now, we need to have people that can read music, know their left hand from the right hand, you know, like to play in a team, those kinds of things. So that's what we look for."
To find out more about the program, along with more information about joining the group, head to their Facebook page.