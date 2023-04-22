RAPID CITY, S.D. - Record Store Day is an opportunity to support local independent record stores and find some exclusive titles and varieties of records being sold. It's also the chance to meet someone with similar taste in music or just an interest in vinyl.
People arrived early in the morning but there was a steady flow of traffic throughout the day.
What is Record Store Day?
"A collection of independent record stores started this [Record Store Day] about 15 years ago to give a leg up to the brick and mortar record stores that are still standing versus the big giants like Amazon, Walmart and Target," Keith Coombes, manager and owner of Ernie November in Rapid City, said. "Independent record stores around the world get exclusive titles to sell just today."
Those exclusive titles are also limited. Record stores all over the country are basically allocated records from their wish list and what people are hoping to get.
"That's why there's so much excitement in the beginning of the day. People have their lists of what they're looking for, but it's definitely not a guarantee that they're going to find everything on their list because it's literally a limited edition and scarce," Coombes said.
Why might some people enjoy vinyl?
From one customers personal experience, he enjoys that the record is physical.
"It's very simple. In the digital age, it's a little counterculture to have something that you can hold, that you can look at, that takes up space," Justin Warner, customer of Black Hills Vinyl, said. "Also, there's not a skip button on a record. I like that. It forces you to pay a little more attention to the artist, to the music, and also the way it flows."
Warner also says that the day just presents a great way to support small businesses in the area.
"If you're a record enthusiast or even if you're not, this is a musical hub," He said. "This is a place where you can exchange ideas and thoughts and hopefully discover something new, maybe musically, but also maybe about your neighbor. It's a little bit of a culture to be a create digger and that's fun. I like it when you get a find, you get a little bit of an endorphin pop and that feels good."
Do they see quite a few customers throughout the day?
Both Black Hills Vinyl and Ernie November saw a pretty large crowd when they opened for the day and saw a steady number of customers throughout the day. Both faces they see often and new ones.
"It's not really strictly limited to records in our shop," Coombes said. "A lot of people just want to go to local record store and support it, whether they're just an incense buyer or a tapestry buyer. In the beginning of the day, it's all records because people are looking for the feeding frenzy of what they're looking for. But throughout the day, what we've experienced in the past is it's people that want to just come support their local record store that have been coming here for such a long time. It's such a nice day that everyone's generally is in a super good mood and just want to spend some money."
For Black Hills Vinyl, with one of their special releases, they saw a number of new faces in their shop.
"This year, we had a special Taylor Swift release. So there were people that I've never seen in the store before that are just Taylor Swift fans and they want that special thing," Jennifer Calabrese, co-owner of Black Hills Vinyl, said. "We had a little ticket for them and they got it and they were the happiest, kindest people. Then I got to see all of my regulars, the ones that have kept the store here for ten years, the ones that really appreciate the community that we built, and the whole reason for Record Store Day. It's just a connecting experience. Music touches people in a lot of ways."
Why is a day like Record Store Day important?
When COVID-19 hit and everyone was driven indoors, Calabrese says that it kind of boosted sales in the home theater and vinyl.
"There's something very special about a record and a record collection, flipping through your collection, deciding which one, pulling it out of the sleeve, putting it on the table," She said. There's a whole rhythm to it and I think people found that and the people that it just profoundly speaks to them. It's important to showcase that music is an experience. With that experience, buying the music that you want in your own collection, you come to the record store with your friends or your parents and you're like, 'Oh, I love this.' You take it home and listen to it together. Buying it online, it takes away from just the whole experience."
Records are also being seen everywhere now and a number of people have been investing in it again.
"You see it in commercials. If you look, you see it in the background of any home in any sort of television show nowadays," Calabrese said. "It's funny that people are like, 'oh, records are making a comeback.' Records are here. They're everywhere and I think it's just a way that people are going to appreciate music for a long time."