RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Rapid City Woodworkers Association (RCWA) held its annual woodworking show on Saturday at Knecht Home Center. The association is renowned for its tradition of making thousands of wooden toys for kids in the Black Hills area during the holidays.
The members of the association spread the word about their toys at various events during the year, allowing kids to color their own wooden cars or get their name cut out of wood.
Robert Buchanan, president of the Rapid City Woodworkers Association, said, "The whole year we're working on toys, making toys. That's the main focus of the group. That's only the toy program part of it. But then there's sharing of talents of how to build cabinets or how to build boats."
At the woodworking show, the association held a raffle and silent auction, the proceeds of which go towards funding their toy program. The people in the Woodworkers Association are capable of making everything from desk toys to beautiful works of art.
"The main reason we have a group is just to spark the interest in woodworking," said Buchanan. "The reason we have this show today is just to show people that there is a kind of group in town that they could come to and just learn more about woodworking."
If you're interested in woodworking, the Woodworkers Association would be happy to have you come and check them out, regardless of your level of experience. You can join the RCWA here, or find out more information here.