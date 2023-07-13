STURGIS, S.D. - The Sturgis Buffalo Chip is a campground and entertainment complex located four miles outside of Sturgis, South Dakota. It is the largest campground in the world dedicated to bikers, and it hosts a variety of events during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, including concerts, bike shows, contests, and the Miss Buffalo Chip beauty pageant.
The Buffalo Chip was founded in 1981 by Rod Woodruff, who was looking for a place for bikers to camp and party during the rally. The first year, the campground had only a few hundred attendees, but it has since grown to over 70,000 people each year.
The Buffalo Chip has hosted some of the biggest names in music, including Aerosmith, Def Leppard, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and ZZ Top. It has also been the site of some memorable events, such as the Death Wire Daredevil Spectacular.
The Buffalo Chip is a major economic driver for the Sturgis area, and it has helped to make the rally one of the largest motorcycle events in the world. It is a place where bikers can come to let loose and have a good time, and it is a major part of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally tradition.
The Buffalo Chip's site has an awesome timeline of its campground and event spaces on its site.
Here is the concert lineup for this year:
ZZ Top - (August 4)
Goodfire - (August 4)
Koe Wetzel - (August 5)
Steel Panther - (August 5)
Lynyrd Skynyrd - (August 6)
Limp Bizkit - (August 7)
Lita Ford - (August 7)
Styx - (August 8)
REO Speedwagon - (August 8)
Whiskey Myers - (August 9)
George Thorogood & The Destroyers - (August 9)
Def Leppard - (August 10)
Pop Evil - (August 10)
Buckcherry - (August 11)
Puddle of Mudd - (August 11)
To reserve your tickets and more, CLICK HERE.