RAPID CITY, S.D. - ROAR! Did that scare you? Well, that's nothing compared to the roars you'll hear at Jurassic Quest this weekend. But if dinos aren't your thing, why not catch some live music from Rowan Grace at the Firehouse Wine Cellars or do some pre-rally shopping, or learn how to be Dungeon Master?
Whatever you choose have a great and safe weekend.
Things to do 7/28/23 - 7/30/23
Jurassic Quest
Updated
Jul 26, 2023
The Dinosaurs are coming! The Dinosaurs are coming! Are you ready for the largest and most realistic dinosaur experience ever?!
Jurassic Quest is coming to Rapid City from July 28 to the 30. You do not want to miss this.
You can purchase tickets
here.
Image Credit: Jurassic Quest Facebook Event Page
Pre-Rally Rollout! by Black Hills Harley-Davidson
Updated
Jul 26, 2023
"Black Hills Harley Davidson’s Pre-Rally Roll out is on, July 29th and 30th! The big tent is up and vendors will be open for business. Come shop the world’s largest inventory of new and pre-owned Harley-Davidsons in one place under the big tent. Be the first to shop the 30,000 square foot showroom that’s filled to the brim with everything Harley-Davidson. With a huge selection of discontinued Harley-Davidson merchandise marked up to 50% off. Come shop the Pre-Rally rollout, July 29th & 30th, 8am to 6pm at Black Hills Harley-Davidson just off I-90 at Exit 55 in Rapid City"
For more information click here.
Image Credit: Black Hills Harley-Davidson Facebook Event page
Rowan Grace at Firehouse Wine Cellars
Updated
Jul 26, 2023
"
One of the Midwest's brightest rising stars, Rowan Grace skyrocketed into the spotlight last year when she was selected to participate in Season 22 of NBC’s The Voice. Her authentic talent and indisputable drive carried her all the way to the top 10 and earned her countless fans across the country. Upon her homecoming to Rapid City, SD, Rowan is showing no signs of slowing down, with a band of all-star musicians behind her, she’s had the opportunity to open for Lady A, Sawyer Brown, Neal McCoy, and Megan Moroney. Rowan Grace and her band put on a high energy show with original music as well as a unique mix of pop, rock, and funk music."
For more information click here.
Photo Credit: Firehouse Wine Cellars Facebook Event page
DnD Style Gaming Workshop at the Old Pine Social
Updated
Jul 26, 2023
Have you ever wanted to get into some really cool/nerdy stuff, like Dungeons and Dragons? Well, here is your chance to roll D20s with the big kids.
The Old Pine Social is hosting a DnD workshop on July 30 from 12 to 4 p.m.
For all the information click
here.