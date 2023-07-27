Things to do 7/27/23 - Canva

RAPID CITY, S.D. - ROAR! Did that scare you? Well, that's nothing compared to the roars you'll hear at Jurassic Quest this weekend. But if dinos aren't your thing, why not catch some live music from Rowan Grace at the Firehouse Wine Cellars or do some pre-rally shopping, or learn how to be Dungeon Master?

Whatever you choose have a great and safe weekend.

