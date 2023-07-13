RAPID CITY, S.D. - Got anything cooking this weekend? How about heading to a festival in a park? Or what about busting out that old camera and learning how to take some amazing photos? Whatever you choose to do have a great time doing it.
Festival in the Park
Image Credit: Festival in the Park Facebook Event Page
The Festival in the Park is one of the largest outdoor summer arts and music festivals in the upper Midwest. Held every third weekend in July, the festival features nearly 200 fine art, craft, and food vendors, as well as free live music from local and regional artists.
The festival is organized by the Matthews Opera House & Arts Center of Spearfish, SD, and serves as the organization's largest fundraiser each year. The proceeds benefit arts outreach and help produce the festival each year.
This year's festival will be held on July 14-16, 2023. Vendors will be open from 4pm to 8pm on Friday, 9am to 7pm on Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday. Food vendors will offer an eclectic variety of cuisines, so there's something sure to please everyone.
In addition to the vendors and live music, the festival will also feature a new children's circus. The circus will be located in the volleyball court and will offer face painting, balloon art, and sand art.
The full entertainment lineup will be announced soon, but some of the artists who have already been confirmed include Adda Boyd, Dear John Doe, Quinlan Valdez, and the Lucas Olson Trio.
The Festival in the Park is a great way to spend a summer weekend. With something for everyone, it's sure to be a fun and family-friendly event.
Free Outdoor Photography Workshop at the Pactola Visitor Center
Black Hills National Forest will be offering an Outdoor Photography Workshop on Saturday, July 15 from 1 – 5 p.m. at the Pactola Visitor Center and surrounding reservoir.
The Forest is teaming up with Forest Recreation Management (FRM) to host this free educational event. Photographer Marty DeWitt is conducting the workshop and has been involved with photography for nearly 50 years. His main interests are nature, wildlife, and landscapes and he occasionally shoots portraits, weddings, and special events.
