RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Black Hills Works Theater Company – Flutter Productions – is getting ready for its upcoming summer performance of “Alice's Adventures.”
This is flutter's 25th production in the community supported theater’s 15 years of operation.
The play has a diverse cast of 42 performers, both with and without disabilities, with original choreography by Sara Olivier and orchestration written specifically for the actors by Andrew Grace.
Heather Pickering, Artistic Director for Flutter Productions, says the plays are performed using different modes of communication to make shows more accessible to performers and audiences alike.
She said, “In addition to telling the story using four different languages, being spoken word, contemporary dance, American Sign Language, and puppetry, this production is also going to have a unique design aspect.”
Pickering says that unique design includes covering every prop, costume piece, and set piece in pages from storybooks.
The play is an adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s novel, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Pickering says adapting the play allowed her to highlight characters from the novel that are often left out or ignored in other versions of the story.
“It’s a very unique way of working, and it’s kind of nice. It just personalized the whole situation a little bit more.” Pickering continued, “Because we’re not stuck working with a subscribed or really specific script, we can also – when different people come in and audition and offer us something unique – we can then add another character or take something in a different direction.”
The play will run from June 29 through July 2nd at the Rapid City Performing Arts Center.
Flutter Productions is funded through the Black Hills Works Foundation and through private donations and grants.
More information about the play, as well as show times, ticket sales and how to donate, are available on the Flutter Productions website and on their social media.