RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Rapid City Arts Council introduces the Art Alley "Conversation Ignitor" project. This project calls for mural artists to submit proposals before July 10, 2023, for a spot to paint a mural at Art Alley in Downtown Rapid City.

Three artists will be chosen throughout the summer and will be paid for their work.

"We have a really neat opportunity to present to the community. One of our community members, Keith Grant, applied to the Change Network program through the Bush Foundation, and he received a grant to fund projects in Art Alley so artists can submit works or examples of works for Art Alley and actually get paid to create the works. The grant allows for $500 payment to the artist for painting and $250 for art supplies. We have three grants available for three different artists throughout the summer. Our first mural will go up in June and then we'll have one in July, and August." Said Melissa Nelson, education director for the Rapid City Arts Council.

Proposals can be submitted through the Art Alley Rapid City website.

To help prepare for the project, a clean up of Art Alley will be held on May 6, starting at 9 a.m.

"This is super exciting. We're taking any volunteers. We're going to start at 9 a.m. on May 6, and we'll have power washers down there and paint scrapers and things like that. So far, we have several people involved. Leading our clean up is going to be a volunteer group from the Air Force base. And we also have the Youth City Council coming down to help us out and the National Honor Society. We have some volunteers coming from Liv Hospitality. I will be there and we'll have a lot of people out there cleaning up Art Alley. We're currently looking for access to water for power washers. So if anybody wants to help out with that, we're looking for extra help." Said Nelson.

Want to help out? Send an email to education@thedahl.org.