RAPID CITY, SD – The Rapid City Arts Council is pleased to announce Logan Beert as the artist awarded for the August “Art Alley: Conversation Ignitor” project to bring new outdoor murals to Art Alley in downtown Rapid City. This project is part of a generous grant awarded by the Change Network, a program of the Bush Foundation, celebrating uncommon voices in the rich history of the Black Hills.
Logan Beert is a Black Hills creative. He assisted in painting a mural in the Student Success Center at Central High School and is working towards a minor in Art Education at Black Hills State University.
Beert uses art to explore what is outside the norm. His submission features an alien, an apatosaurus humanoid, a skeleton fairy, a fashionable astronaut, and some fuzzy characters all standing at a bus stop. He says, “This mural gives people who are outside ‘the norm’ a chance to reflect on their differences." The large-scale piece in Art Alley leaves space for onlookers to become part of the mural and stand among the humanoid characters.
As people place themselves among the characters in this mural, they become a part of the story. Beert says, “People can now relate to people they may not have known before."
A reception for Beert will be in Art Alley during the Downtown Art Walk on August 4, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
