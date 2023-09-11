STURGIS, S.D. - The Sturgis Musicfest is back bigger and better.
This year’s lineup will feature more than 20 bands at seven venues throughout Sturgis on Friday, Sept. 22, and Saturday, Sept. 23.
This year’s headliners set to deliver sensational performances are Brandon Jones and ZZ3. Jones will take to the Harley-Davidson Rally Point stage from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23. And ZZ3 will perform from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Harley-Davidson Rally Point on Saturday, Sept. 24.
From the smooth country music sounds of Jones and Jessica Loobey to the hard rockin’ reverberations of the Iron Owls and ZZ3, the Sturgis Musicfest offers a variety of music genres for everyone.
And the best part is that it’s all free. Most of the venues are in downtown Sturgis including Harley-Davidson Rally Point.
“We’re excited to host our second Musicfest and thrilled that we have added several more bands and are up to seven venues,” said Sturgis Rally & Events Director Tammy Even-Cordell.
Those attending the Musicfest will again be able to have a beer or wine on downtown city streets. Official event cups must be purchased and used for the beverages. As per state law, only malt beverage or wine may be consumed outside in the open container zone. A valid I.D. must be provided by everyone purchasing an open container cup.
Don’t miss out on the Pub Crawl to be held in conjunction with the Musicfest.
Pub Crawl passports can be picked up at all participating businesses. Hit up some of the local restaurants and bars for a signature and return to Sturgis Liquor by 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 for a chance to win two prizes packed full of products from the Musicfest sponsors: City of Sturgis, Anheuser-Busch, Coca-Cola, CBH, and PatchStop. Other sponsors include Rockford Fosgate, HomeSlice, The Knuckle Saloon and Newscenter 1.
Following is the schedule:
Friday, Sept. 22
· 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. - Rathco at Harley-Davidson Rally Point, 985 Harley-Davidson Way
· 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Brandon Jones at Harley-Davidson Rally Point, 985 Harley-Davidson Way
· 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - The Flanstones at Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, 1063 Main St.
· 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Iron Owls at Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, 1063 Main St.
· 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - Jessica Loobey at Sidehack Saloon, 1027 Lazelle St.
· 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Tanner Johns at the Sidehack Saloon, 1027 Lazelle St.
· 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Son Dogs at the Knuckle Pavilion, 931 1st St. (entrance off Lazelle)
· 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. - Goodfire at the Knuckle Pavilion, 931 1st St. (entrance off Lazelle)
· 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Ted & Kari at the Loud American, 1305 Main St.
· 10 p.m. to Midnight Denham at the Loud American, 1305 Main St.
· 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Warrior Monks at 44 North, 2721 Lazelle (lobby off the Baymont Inn & Suites)
· 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. - Midnight Sun at the Sturgis Vets Club, 868 Main St.
Saturday, Sept. 23
· 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Luke Hendrickson at Harley-Davidson Rally Point, 985 Harley-Davidson Way
· 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Luke Hendrickson at the Loud American, 1305 Main St.
· 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Black Hills Soul at Harley-Davidson Rally Point, 985 Harley-Davidson Way
· 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - Black Hills Soul at Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, 1063 Main St.
· 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. - Randy McAllister at Harley-Davidson Rally Point, 985 Harley-Davidson Way
· 7 p.m. Wyatt’s Lemonade at Harley-Davidson Rally Point, 985 Harley-Davidson Way
· 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. - ZZ3 at Harley-Davidson Rally Point, 985 Harley-Davidson Way
· 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - Jessica Loobey at the Sidehack Saloon, 1027 Lazelle St.
· 10 p.m. to Midnight - Jessica Loobey at the Loud American, 1305 Main St.
· 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. - The Flanstones at the Sidehack Saloon, 1027 Lazelle St.
· 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. - The Flanstones at Knuckle Brewery
· 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Abbey Road at the Sidehack Saloon, 1027 Lazelle St.
· 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. - Bryan Loweree at the Knuckle Brewery
· 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Chris Huisenga at the Knuckle Brewery
· 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Iron Owls at Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, 1063 Main St.
· 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Quinlan Valdez at 44 North, 2721 Lazelle (lobby off the Baymont Inn & Suites)
· 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Bodhi Lindie at the Sturgis Vets Club, 868 Main St.
· 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Rathco at the Sturgis Vets Club, 868 Main St.
· 8 p.m. to Midnight - Whiskey Rio at the Sturgis Vets Club, 868 Main St.