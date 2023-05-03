RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Rapid City Summer Nights concert series just released their full line up. This free event runs every Thursday evening from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
Rapid City's own Brandon Jones will kick off the series on June 1, with several other exciting performances to follow. President of Rapid City Summer Nights Judd Nielsen says that there will be something for everyone in the lineup and among the vendors coming to the weekly events.
"We just go right into the summer with a bunch of great bands and we are rolling on a couple of special nights with, you know, first responders night and military appreciation later in August. And we kind of spread everything out and we have something for everybody. So it's going to be an exciting summer."
Check out the amazing line up.