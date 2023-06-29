RAPID CITY, SD – The Rapid City Arts Council presents First Friday Downtown Art Walk on Friday, July 7 from 5–8 PM. This recurring community event is being held throughout Downtown Rapid City on the first Fridays, June through September. Following dates include August 4 and September 1.
Downtown Art Walks bring people and art together. In this self-guided experience, participants explore interactive artistic activities at each of the destinations they stop at along the way. From live music and poetry readings to workshops and painting – it’s an event locals and visitors will not want to miss.
There are 18 participating businesses, galleries and cultural venues on this year’s Art Walk. They include: Aby’s, Alex Johnson Mercantile, Art Alley, Art House, Black Hills Vinyl, Canvas 2 Paint, Celtic Connection, Dahl Arts Center, Dakota Drum Co., Dandelion Bouquet, Elements of South Dakota, Melissa Wood Art Gallery, Prairie Edge, Pure Fox, Suzie Cappa Art Center, Tusweca Gallery, Ugly Graffiti, and Garbage Tale Vintage.
The schedule for the Art Walk on July 7 features many unique activities including:
- Art Alley – Community mural painting with Rapid City Arts Council and “Ignitor” reception with muralist Mike Willcuts
- Black Hills Vinyl – “Come Play Deejay” booth; disc art with Black Hills Disc Golf
- Dahl Arts Center Galleries – Exhibition and meet and greet with artist Dan Tackett 5-8 pm, still life photography demonstration at 5:30 pm
- Dahl Arts Center Education Complex – Rushmore Music Festival student performance, 7-8 pm
- Dakota Drum – Exhibit featuring resident artist Sonya Holy Eagle
- Elements of South Dakota – Performance by Skyline Strings Band
- Garbage Tale Vintage – Freestyle and hip-hop performance by Prima School of Dancing
- Melissa Wood Art Gallery – Live watercolor painting
- Suzie Cappa Art Center – Live demonstration with Mark Zimmerman, BOGO art sale
- Ugly Graffiti – Popup art with The Art Closet
- Aby’s – “After Art Walk” avant-garde jazz and performance art starting at 8 pm
- And much more!
The Art Walk map is available online or at participating destinations. Information about interactive activities scheduled for each event is also available on Facebook.
First Friday Downtown Art Walks is a recurring community event presented by the Rapid City Arts Council and is proudly sponsored by Print Mark-et, Black Hills Vinyl, and Canvas 2 Paint.
For more information or to participate as an artist or destination, please visit the website or contact the Rapid City Arts Council at marketing@thedahl.org.