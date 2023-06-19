STURGIS, S.D. - The city of Sturgis may be reviewing its options concerning the Sturgis Adventure Park, but the concept of the park is still moving forward, Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen said Friday.
The mayor and two council members met with some members of the Sturgis Aquatics Committee to update them on the status of the project Friday morning.
The mayor explained that the developers - Vanocker Development Inc. -- provided what was requested of them, presenting three conceptual renderings that incorporated the city’s requested design elements. Unfortunately, the developers’ total estimated construction costs far exceeded the $5.4 million budget for each of the three designs.
The costs were $10,049,839.46 for Concept A, $10,227,282.35 for Concept B and $9,964,984.60 for Concept C.
The Sturgis City Council had initially discussed deciding on one of the three park designs at the Monday, June 5, city council meeting, Carstensen said the council needs more time to consider its options moving forward.
The park is being planned for property the city purchased last year on Vanocker Canyon Road, south of Interstate-90 Exit 32. Among the amenities the park could include are a two to three-acre lake, inflatable adventure courses, a splash pad, zero entry sand beach, miniature golf, waterslides, and playground.
And even though it is in the very early stages of the project, it is apparent that the scope of the project needs to be revised, the mayor said.
“The way we have it (the design contract) written, we can’t afford to build it,” Carstensen said.
The mayor said the developers did what was asked of them, but once the council saw what the prices were they realized they needed to revise their request.
At its meeting Tuesday, the Sturgis City Council will consider approving a revised Developers' Agreement with Vanocker Development Inc.
Sturgis Public Works Director Rick Bush, who has overseen the project for the city from the start, said this revised agreement is needed to provide the city with information on what can actually be built within the $5.5 million budget.
“It’s a balancing act on what we can build with what our wants and needs are, and what is realistic,” Bush said. “I think at the end of the day we will get there, but we need to be realistic.”
Bush also reminded members of the Aquatics Committee that the city is just in the conceptual stages of the process and as the city moves forward the vision for the park will become clearer.
The city will continue to work on the project, Carstensen said.
“We certainly haven’t given up, but we have some more work to do before we’re ready to bring it to the next step,” he said.
The intent of the Friday meeting was to provide the Aquatics Committee with information on where the city stands concerning the design phase of the project, what the next steps moving forward will be and to try and answer questions any other members of the committee had concerning the project, the mayor said.
Carstensen thanked the Aquatics Committee for their work to this point and for their amazing fundraising efforts which have secured donations and pledges of about $400,000 for the project.
“We have to keep battling,” the mayor told members of the committee. “We have to make this work. This will be life-changing for future generations of Sturgis residents.”