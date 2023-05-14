The 1880 train leaving from the Hill City Depot.

HILL CITY, S.D.– Even with the rain proving a constant throughout the day on Sunday, visitors to Hill City and Keystone still found a way to enjoy a ride on the 1880 Train and celebrate Mom on Mother's Day. Special tickets were available, which treated Mom with a special champagne flute, macarons, a gift and a single-serve bottle of both champagne and orange juice for a mimosa. Sunday's ride was also part of the 1880 Train's opening weekend schedule of events. More rides are expected to open up as they head into the main part of their season.

Photos from the Mother's day celebration

