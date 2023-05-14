HILL CITY, S.D.– Even with the rain proving a constant throughout the day on Sunday, visitors to Hill City and Keystone still found a way to enjoy a ride on the 1880 Train and celebrate Mom on Mother's Day. Special tickets were available, which treated Mom with a special champagne flute, macarons, a gift and a single-serve bottle of both champagne and orange juice for a mimosa. Sunday's ride was also part of the 1880 Train's opening weekend schedule of events. More rides are expected to open up as they head into the main part of their season.
featured
All aboard! Visitors celebrate Mothers Day with the 1880 Train in the Black Hills
- Christina Holiday
-
- Updated
- Comments
Christina Holiday
Multimedia Journalist
Christina Holiday is a Northern California native, and is a firm believer in learning something new every day. Christina enjoys exploring the cultural and natural history of the Black Hills. She also loves exploring culinary adventures and is always looking for a new restaurant to try.
