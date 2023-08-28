RAPID CITY, S.D. - Fall sports are back. While some like to stay indoors to watch professional games, others might want a more hands-on approach.
During the fall and winter, Rapid City and other organizations have adult sports leagues, meant for anyone willing to join. Sports include volleyball, both women's and co-ed, flag football, and basketball.
Recently flag football applications were open for teams to join. However, Matt Brandhagen, the recreational specialist for Rapid City says it is currently filled up for the season. But the public can still go out and catch a flag football game at the soccer field across the street from Founders Park.
"Every Wednesday night, it’s crazy, the side-lines are packed with people watching adults, or players try to play flag football,” said Brandhagen, “I have a rec league and a competitive league, so it gets serious sometimes. But it's still fun for family to come on and watch."
Opportunities to play volleyball in an open gym on Fridays are also possible during the fall. And if you want to get involved, Brandhagen said that he can help.
"The things I run volleyball, football, basketball, just contact me. I mean, the best thing I can do is get them in the right direction.”
You can contact Brandhagen at matt.brandhagen@rcgov.org or check out the Parks and Recreational Fall Program Guide.