RAPID CITY, S.D.– Rapid City Fire Department's canine companion Dexter received a special award on Friday for his service to department staff and the community. After helping out at a recent Capital Improvement Plan Committee meeting recently, he was nominated as a recipient of a "Cheers for Peers" award. The award is typically given out via a nomination process and is for displaying support to city staff, along with in Dexter's case, "generally being the goodest boy."
"I think for our employees, it is really nice to have an animal here or a dog here to help them relieve some stress," RCFD Chief Jason Culberson said. "And he just loves on conditionally. So he'll just come running up to you and just wants to get a pet"