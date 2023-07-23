PIEDMONT, S.D.– Wyatt's Lemonade Stand is back for another year and another rally. Founder Wyatt Dennis first opened the stand in 2020, looking to raise money for a new Lego set. After raising $700, he and his family decided to split the money between establishing a college fund and a donation to a charity of his choice, with the rest going to the Lego set. Since that first year, things quickly caught on and have resulted in tens of thousands of dollars going to Saint Jude Children's Hospital. Wyatt spoke more about his lemonade stand venture and his goals for this year.
Why did he choose to help out Saint Jude?
According to Wyatt, he selected Saint Jude from four other possible charities as that was an organization already known to him. He says that one of his mother's friends was involved with the organization and wanted to also help out. "Right now it is only about 80% of kids who come out cancer-free. And I want to help St. Jude get to be 100% cancer-free." In 2021, his story was picked up by out-of-state sources, and the original Facebook post his family wrote went viral, helping to bring in over $30,000 in donations. Last year Wyatt raised $21,000 and is hoping to reach his goal of $40,000 this year.
Where is his lemonade stand?
Wyatt's Lemonade Stand is located just a few miles west of the Deerview Road (Exit 44) turnoff in Piedmont, along Sturgis Road. His setup can easily be seen off of the interstate, with vehicles often honking and waving to him while he is out. "You just hear the sound of semi-trucks, cars, motorcycles, all sorts of vehicles that just honk at us because they are very excited and they know who we are," Wyatt explained.
What is new at his stand this year?
According to Wyatt, this year he has new souvenir cups donated by Biker Dad and Biker Justice USA on top of the merchandise already available for purchase. And for visitors stopping by, he also recommends "checking in" on the maps at the site. Last year, visitors came from all 50 states and 20 different countries. The first people from each state or country that check in on his map will receive a prize, he says. "We started on the 29th. So if you are out riding from the 29th to the 13th, come stop by. I'm looking forward to see awesome bikes and just see people's faces light up."