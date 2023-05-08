BLACK HILLS, S.D. - Tourism is one of the leading industries in the Black Hills, making short-term rentals an important topic within the local communities.
Short-term rentals, such as Airbnb, happen to be a popular choice amongst tourists visiting the Black Hills, but with the increase in demand for vacation homes comes a list of concerns from the local communities. Cities such as Deadwood, Hill City, and Custer have put ordinances in place to regulate, and in some cases ban vacation rentals.
Implementing regulations:
Cities establish ordinances regarding short-term rentals to protect and preserve the local community. Regulations help classify what a short-term rental is, zoning laws, and much more.
Kevin Kuchenbecker, planning, zoning, and historic preservation officer for the city of Deadwood, briefly explains a part of Deadwood's ordinance "It is prohibited vacation home establishments in our 1 and our 2 zoning districts in our residential neighborhoods since 2004. However, with the continuing change in the market and an increased interest in short-term rentals, the city did put together a short-term rental task force to look at our existing ordinances and come up with some new rules and regulations, which we've had the first and second reading on and will be part of our codified ordinances in about 15 days. Short-term rentals are truly classified into three different establishments. You have bed and breakfast, you have a specialty resorts, which is [a] larger bed and breakfast up to ten rooms, and then you have vacation home establishments. So we went through those three different types of short-term rentals and developed ordinances that would regulate those rentals. The specialty resorts and vacation home establishments are allowed in commercial highway zoning with a conditional use permit. Bed and breakfasts are allowed in our one and our two with a conditional use permit, but they have to be 200 feet apart".
Why establish regulations:
Too many short-term rentals can lead to issues related to housing, workforce, and public safety. Former commissioner of public safety for the city of Lead, Steve Stewart, focuses on affordable housing.
"What it did do is take away affordable housing from people coming into town looking for a place to live and the workforce. There was really no place that they could afford to live and when you lose your workforce, they go away somewhere else." Stewart adds, "It's a huge issue and unfortunately, Lead is unique in its geography. We have no flat land. It's a mining town. There's a great history with the mining. We have very limited spaces to even build and now with interest rates going up and construction materials going up, the existing housing is very important. With the short-term rentals coming in and renovating houses, I'm not taking away that they haven't done a good job, but what that does inflates everything else in the area."
Stewart continues to discuss the effects short-term rentals can cause in Lead without proper regulation, "Without new families coming in, we don't have school enrollment, could be dwindling or is dwindling. We don't have volunteers for our volunteer fire department. We don't have volunteers for the various boards that we have in town. As I hear from other people, a lot of people do a lot of things because it's just a rotation and there's no new people coming in. So, from a community standpoint, we're losing that resource for people that would want volunteers."
Future of short-term rentals:
According to Kuchenbecker, the future of short-term rentals is about finding the right balance, "The ordinances that are implemented should provide a balance between the existing housing stock that we have and hopefully maintaining those for families and single family residency and protecting the rights of both those investors and those possible short-term rentals, but also the existing residents in the neighborhoods."
When it comes to the city of Deadwood, Kuchenbecker believes they're on the right track, "I think the city of Deadwood was ahead of the curve in many ways. In 2004, we established the first short-term rental ordinances dealing with vacation home establishments and we have kept it under control. Through the task force, the leadership of the mayor and the city commission, and the public-private partnership that was involved with the task force, we've come up with a way to continue to protect Deadwood, not only our residents and our residential stock, but our national historic landmark district."