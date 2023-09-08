RAPID CITY, S.D. - It's time to throw a party for your favorite snuggle buddy. September 9 is National Teddy Bear Day. So grab your furry pal and celebrate.
Here's a fun fact. Do you know why we call teddy bears, teddy bears? Here's a hint, one of our presidents has something to do with it.
That's right, you can thank President Theodore "Teddy" Roosevelt. The story goes, on a bear hunting trip in Mississippi in 1902, Roosevelt came up empty-handed. Roosevelt's assistants caught a black bear and tied it to a tree for Roosevelt to shoot. He thought the idea of shooting a tied-up bear was unsportsmanlike and refused to take the shot.
News spread of Theodore Roosevelt (known as a big game hunter) refusing to shoot the bear. Clifford Berryman, a political cartoonist for the Washington Post, sketched up a cartoon of the famous bear hunt. This led to Morris and Rose Michtom, candy shop owners in Brooklyn N.Y., seeing the cartoon and crafting a stuffed toy bear and naming it 'Teddy's Bear'. The toy was an instant success, and teddy bears quickly became popular all over the world.
If you're looking for a new teddy bear to celebrate National Teddy Bear Day, Who's Toy House in downtown Rapid City has a wide selection to choose from. So head on down and pick out the perfect furry friend for you!
