CUSTER, S.D.– With the Buffalo Roundup and Arts Festival just under a month away, the park is raffling off an unforgettable experience for this year's weekend-long event. But you only have until September 15 to get your ticket!
For $10 a ticket, you could be entered to win the Buffalo Roundup Rendezvous prize pack, valued at $2,500 and consisting of the following:
Three nights lodging in a Custer State Park Game Lodge Cabin
Check out the cabin amenities here
A Custer State Park Jeep Tour & Chuckwagon Cookout for four people
A $100 gift certificate for the Dockside Grill at Legion Lake and four meal vouchers for the Arts Festival Barbecue
A souvenir basket from local merchants and the park's gift shops A South Dakota State Park pass good from 2024 through May of 2025
Tickets can be purchased for the raffle
online, with all proceeds going to the South Dakota Parks and Wildlife Foundation
Check out more than 150 photos from the 57th annual Governor’s Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park
The 57th Annual Governor’s Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (Darsha Nelson, NewsCenter1)
