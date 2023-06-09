RAPID CITY, S.D. - Bruce Knowles embodies the phrase, "Once a Cobbler, Always a Cobbler." After graduating from the school where his father was the first band director, he returned to teach at the school for 39 years.
Knowles is the latest teacher in our series celebrating four of Central's retiring teachers who have a combined 139 years of teaching experience. Tyler Mathieson sat down with Knowles to talk about his time in teaching.
Bruce Knowles
- Total years teaching: 42
- Years at Central: 39
- Position: Orchestra Director