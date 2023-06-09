Bruce Knowles

RAPID CITY, S.D. - Bruce Knowles embodies the phrase, "Once a Cobbler, Always a Cobbler." After graduating from the school where his father was the first band director, he returned to teach at the school for 39 years. 

Knowles is the latest teacher in our series celebrating four of Central's retiring teachers who have a combined 139 years of teaching experience. Tyler Mathieson sat down with Knowles to talk about his time in teaching. 

Bruce Knowles

  • Total years teaching: 42 
  • Years at Central: 39
  • Position: Orchestra Director

Tags

Tyler Mathieson was born and raised in the Black Hills. Tyler loves to perform. Between standup comedy, improv and acting, he finds himself in front of a crowd often. He even met his wife while performing “A Christmas Carol.”