Every year we set aside this time to honor the dads in our lives. Fathers play an important part in raising us, instilling values and helping shape the people we will become. It is only fitting that we show our appreciation.
Not all fathers like the same things. However, we scouted around the Black Hills for seven locally-made gifts that he will love. Make sure you let us know in the poll below which you would get for your dad.
7 Local Gifts For Dad on Father's Day
Black Hills Ammunition
Updated
3 hrs ago
Photo Credit: Black Hills Ammunition Black Hills Ammunition
When you and your dad head out to the shooting range next, will you be shooting with locally manufactured ammunition? Since 1981, Black Hills Ammunition has been providing high quality rounds to the region and beyond. Among their customers are all branches of the United States Military, numerous police departments, nationally recognized gun manufacturers and, according to their website, many other "discerning customers."
Dahl Chainsaw Art.jpg
Updated
3 hrs ago
Photo Credit: Dahl Chainsaw Art Facebook Page Dahl Chainsaw Art
Whatever your dad's taste, you can find something at Dahl's Chainsaw Art. From custom pieces to premade sculptures available for purchase, it would be hard to go wrong with a piece from Dahl's.
Dark Canyon Coffee
Updated
3 hrs ago
Photo Credit: Dark Canyon Coffee Facebook Page Dark Canyon Coffee
Sometimes it's hard to get up and go, even on Father's Day. Dark Canyon Coffee gets their beans from all over the world but they are roasted right here in the Black Hills. Flavors like Highlander Grog, Caramel Dreams, Fireside Favorite, and Toasted Almond delight locals and tourist alike. Dark Canyon Coffee can be found from Omaha all the way over to Idaho Falls.
Pour 54 Taphouse
Updated
3 hrs ago
Photo Credit: Pour 54 Taphouse Facebook Page Pour 54 Taphouse
If your dad values an experience over a material gift, a night out on the town could be your best bet. Pour 54 Tap House is located in downtown Rapid City. They feature RFID wristbands that allow you to self-serve from taps located throughout the restaurant. With a menu that features beer-cheese pretzels, wings and pizzas there is plenty more to enjoy than just the drinks.
St. Joe Antiques Mall
Updated
3 hrs ago
Photo Credit: Black Hills Ammunition St. Joe Antiques Mall
What do you get the man who has everything? A gift card to a place where they sell a little bit of everything. If your dad is someone who values the history of an item as much as it's function, then a gift card to St. Joe Antiques Mall is right up their alley. A constantly changing inventory with ensure that you never know what treasures you might find.
Sturgis Meats
Updated
3 hrs ago
Photo Credit: Sturgis Meats Website Sturgis Jerky
A gift that never goes out of style, meat. Since 1964, Sturgis Meats has provided the area with quality products. Their Beef Jerky has been one of their biggest sellers. A great snack that can be enjoyed anywhere, it would be hard to go wrong with some local jerky.
Wall Meat Processing
Updated
3 hrs ago
Photo Credit: Wall Meat Processing Facebook Page Wall Meat Processing
What if your dad wants to stay at home for a home-cooked steak? Wall Meat Processing prides themselves in the quality of the products they provide. With locations in Raid City and Wall, it has never been easier to get locally sourced meat in the Black Hills.