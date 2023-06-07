The Black Hills of South Dakota offer many family friendly attractions. Man-made monuments to great individuals of the past, unique wildlife and natural beauty combine to make this a wonderful place to both live and visit.
One of those naturally occurring pieces of the Hills are the cave systems that are spread throughout the area. We have done the research for you and found five caves that you can visit this summer in the beautiful Black Hills.
5 Caves you can visit this summer
Black Hills Caverns
Updated
May 31, 2023
Black Hills Caverns
Black Hills Caverns offers two levels of tours. The Adventure tour and The Crystal Tour.
The Adventure Tour Focuses on all three levels of the cave. 3/4 of a mile walking $18.99 per adult $12.99 per child (ages 6-12) Free for children 5 and under The Crystal Tour Focuses on the first level of the cave. 1/4 of a mile walking $15.99 per adult $10.99 per child (ages 6-12) Free for children 5 and under
Jewel Cave National Monument
Updated
May 31, 2023
Jewel Cave National Monument
Jewel Cave offers four levels of tours for you to enjoy. The Discovery Tour, The Scenic Tour, The Historic Lantern Tour and The Wild Caving Tour.
Discovery Tour A 20-minute tour that takes guests into the first room of the cave and will be given a brief history of its discovery and exploration. 15 stairs. However, an alternative tour can be conducted from a platform above for accessibility needs. $6 per adult $3 per youth (ages 6-15) Free for children 5 and under Scenic Tour A 1 hour and 20-minute tour that will cover multiple rooms in the cave. There is modern, electric light that is used in this tour. 1/2 mile of walking with around 40 flights of stairs. $16 per adult $8 per youth (ages 6-15) Free for children 5 and under Historic Lantern Tour A 1 hour and 45-minute 1940s-style cave tour that will have guests stooping through low tunnels along an unpaved rocky trail. 1/2 mile of strenuous walking and climbing narrow, wooden stairs. $16 per adult $8 per youth (ages 8-15) Must be at least 8 years old to take this tour Wild Caving Tour A 3-4 hour trek through narrow tunnels that require you to crawl, a nearly verticle wall and scramble over a breakdown chimney. If extreme tours are what you're after, this is the one for you. This tour is only available with advanced reservations. This tour will only be held on Saturdays from June through mid-August. $45 per adult (ages 16 plus) Must be at least 16 years old to take this tour
Rushmore Cave at Rushmore Mountain Adventure Park
Updated
Jun 1, 2023
Rushmore Cave at Rushmore Mountain Park Adventure
Rushmore Mountain Park Adventure has many attractions. A roller coaster, an interactive gunslinger ride, a zipline, a high ropes course and of course Rushmore Cave. There are two levels of tours offered. These are their Scenic Walking Tour and their Spelunking Adventure Tour.
Scenic Walking Tour 1 hour tour through the cave $21.50-21 per adult $16.50-$16 per child (ages 5-12) Free for children 4 and under Spelunking Adventure Tour A challenging 2 and 1/2 hour trek off the main tour route into areas of the cave that are seldom seen. There are two routes. Bookworm Alley or Fairyland. $50 per adult (must be 12 or over) for each of the two routes or $85 for a combined tour. When asked if they had anything they would like people to know for this year, Rushmore Mountain Park Adventure said, "We are extremely excited to have all of our attractions open this season!"
Wind Cave
Updated
Jun 1, 2023
Wind Cave National Park
Wind Cave National Park features more than just it's namesake. A rolling prairie grassland is situated above the caverns nestled below. Wind cave does boast one of the longest and most complex cave systems in the world. That variety is also reflected in the different tours available for guests of the park.
Garden of Eden Tour A 1-hour tour that is the least strenuous of the tours offered. A nice sampling of all that Wind Cave has to offer, it can be done quickly. 1/4 mile of walking with 150 stairs along the way. $15 per adult $8 per senior (ages 62 plus) $8 per youth (ages 6-15) $1 per child (ages 5 and under) Natural Entrance Tour A 1 hour and 15-minute tour to where Wind Cave was discovered and how it got its name. This tour then goes to the middle section of the cave. 2/3 of a mile walking with 300 stairs with some bending and stooping required $17 per adult $9 per senior (ages 62 plus) $9 per youth (ages 6-15) $1 per child (ages 5 and under) Fairgrounds Tour A 1 hour and 30-minute tour that explores the upper and middle levels of the cave. This is the most strenuous walking tour offered by the cave. 2/3 of a mile walking with 450 stairs, 89 of them coming at once. $17 per adult $9 per senior (ages 62 plus) $9 per youth (ages 6-15) $1 per child (ages 5 and under) Accessibility Tour A 30-minute tour that serves as an introduction to the cave and is open to those with mobility needs. 100 feet of walking and the trip in and out of the cave is completed with an elevator. $7 per adult $4 per senior (ages 62 plus) $4 per youth (ages 6-15) $1 per child (ages 5 and under) Candlelight Tour A 2-hour tour where guests experience the cave as the earliest explorers did. Each guest will carry a candle bucket and the tour takes place in a less-developed part of the cave that is unlit. 2/3 of a mile walking with 424 stairs that require bending and stooping in this strenuous tour. $17 per participant (must be 8 and over) Wind Cave Tour A 4-hour, very strenuous journey that will have guests crawling on their hands and knees for the majority of the tour. This provides an introduction to safe caving in undeveloped parts of the cave. Explorers will need to fit through a space that is 10 inches wide. $46 per ticket (must be 16 and over)
Wonderland Cave
Updated
Jun 1, 2023
Wonderland Cave
Boasting a wide variety of crystal formations, Wonderland Cave is located between Piedmont and Sturgis. Wonderland Cave's known exploration began in 1929. At least two hours is recommended to spend on the grounds including the cave tour. A light jacket and comfortable shoes are recommended for the tour as the cave stays a constant 47 degrees.