RAPID CITY, S.D. - On June 21, 1977, Elvis Presley performed at the Rushmore Civic Center in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Presley played in South Dakota as part of what would be his final tour. It would later be broadcasted on October 3, 1977, two months after Elvis had passed away.
Check out this incredible performance of "Unchained Melody" performed right here in Rapid City.
Also, for all of you Elvis super fans, check out this father and son team picking apart past and present photos of the Rushmore Civic Center. It's amazing how very little has changed.