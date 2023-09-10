RAPID CITY, S.D. - The largest Swap Meet in a 400-mile region was held Sunday, September 10, at the fairgrounds. 41st Annual Black Hills’ Super Swap Meet hosted over 100 vendors from around the area and country.
Attendees had the opportunity to explore a wide variety of objects. From parts, pedal cars, toys, memorabilia, cars, trucks, motorcycles, RVs, and boats, there was something for everyone.
The Swap Meet started because Bill and Peggy-Sue Napoli, who loved going to swap meets, felt like the Black Hills region deserved one. So 45 years ago they started with a small event, and since then the Meet has grown into what it is today.
"Car people, motorcycle people, boat people. All get together, swap parts, sell parts, trade parts, get to see each other that they haven't seen for a long time. It's just one heck of a great event" Bill said.
Each vendor is an independent seller. Bill mentioned that he likes it that way because it feels more relaxed and like a family reunion each year. He also stated that vendors sell quite a lot, which encourages others to request a spot the next year.
The 41st Super Swap Meet has come to an end, but it will be back next year on the weekend after Labor Day. Check out some photos from the Swap Meet below.