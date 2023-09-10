HILL CITY, S.D. - As the temperatures dipped and the cool autumn air settled in this weekend, there was no better way to spend the weekend than by curling up under a warm quilt. The 24th Annual Hill City Quilt and Fiber Arts Show, a beloved tradition, provided the perfect opportunity for quilt enthusiasts and art lovers to do just that.
The event, which took place over the weekend, showcased over 340 beautiful quilts and 50 stunning fiber arts pieces.
Attendees had the chance to explore a vibrant vendors' mall, where they could find a wide array of quilting and fiber arts supplies, accessories, and unique creations. For the younger visitors, engaging kids' events added an element of fun and creativity to the experience.
Throughout Saturday, the public played an essential role by participating in the "People's Choice" competition. Folks were invited to cast their votes for their favorite quilt.
"Everyone who comes to the show gets to put a vote in for their favorite piece of quilt," said Kristie Van Bogart, Hill City Art Council President. "And I am standing in front of the People's Choice and the Mayor's Choice Award, which it's a beautiful, beautiful color. And there's so many beautiful quilts here."
Van Bogart wanted to express her sincere thanks to the volunteers from the Art Council, Black Hills Quilt Guild, and the Beta Sorority group. She also wanted to give her thanks to all the sponsors who played a pivotal role in bringing the event to life.
Featured Artist: Vi Colombe from Mission, S.D.
This year's show featured the exceptional work of Vi Colombe, a talented artist known for her unique approach to quilting. Colombe is one of the few artists in the country who specializes in crafting round quilts.
"It's really an honor to be here and meet so many people. You can visit with them, and they ask questions [like] How come you started sewing round? I decided one day after I'd made lots and lots of square ones and I thought, if I can sew square, why can't I sew round?" Colombe said.
Colombe says that she envisions a future where her cherished creations find a permanent home in a quilt museum. This museum would serve as a way that her grandchildren and future generations could enjoy.
If you missed out on all the quilts and fiber arts, don't fret, the show will be back the weekend after Labor Day next year. In the meantime, check out these photos from this year below. To learn more about the show head over to the Hill City Art Council website.