SPEARFISH, S.D. - One of the most popular summer arts and music festivals in the Black Hills has wrapped up this year. Festival in the Park celebrated its 45th year, with over 200 fine arts and craft vendors in attendance.

The Matthews Opera House and Art Center of Spearfish organizes this event each year. It serves as the largest fundraiser for the non-profit organization. The proceeds from this year, 2023, will benefit art outreach and help produce 2024's festival.

With over 25,000 people in attendance, there were many activities for folks to enjoy. 18 food vendors provided a variety of cuisines, live free performances from local and regional artists each day, and plenty of shopping. Even the kids had something to enjoy with face painting, balloon and sand art, and even a dance party as activities.

If you could not make it, do not fret, the festival will be back next year on the third weekend of July. Check out our previous article on Festival in the Park below.