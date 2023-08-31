STURGIS, S.D. - Sturgis has gone from V-Twins to V-6s and V-8s. The 17th Annual Sturgis Mustang Rally is in full roar. Most of the activity is taking place at the Thunderdome three miles east of Sturgis on Highway 34. Thursday drivers put their 'Stangs through a Test & Tune in preparation for the Friday and Sunday races.
Owner of Gateway Classic Mustang Jason Childress says, "We allow the guys that are participating to come out and then tune their cars, find what tire pressures they need to be at, whatever it is they need to kind of dial in their car a little bit."
The autocross races start Friday at 9 AM and Sunday at 1 PM. Besides the races and checking out the cars there's a lot more going on at the Thunderdome. Jason Childress says, "We got people making food over here with the food trucks. We have people detailing and cleaning cars inside. Hey, ladies, we didn't forget about you. We got stuff inside for the lady's jewelry, [and] clothing. It's just a really cool thing to come and check out."
The Sturgis Mustang Rally continues through Sunday night with an awards banquet and auction. For more information visit sturgismustangrally.com.