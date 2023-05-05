Laura and her husband Scott made Rapid City their home in 1996 mostly because of their love of the outdoors and desire to raise their family in a wholesome, small town feel environment. They have two daughters who will be graduating from Dakota State University in Madison where they are focusing on Cybersecurity and Cyber Leadership. Olivia specializes in Asian Affairs and Abigail specializes in Global Affairs.
Laura says her reason for running for Mayor of Rapid City is, “With the exponential growth occurring, I have a sense of responsibility to improve the municipal functions within our community. We have increased public safety concerns, a housing shortage, and significant strains on our critical infrastructure. We can only find solutions to these challenges by collaborative practices with local stakeholders and active engagement with our citizens. Over these past six years, I have demonstrated solid stewardship and sensible, reasoned judgment. I will continue to listen to our constituents in the next four years as Rapid City moves forward.”
Click here for Laura Armstrong's campaign website.