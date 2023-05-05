Imagine being in and out of 27 foster homes before you were 10 years old. Imagine being a ward of the state until age 18.
Nothing in Josh Lyle’s life has been easy. Forged from challenge and adversity, Josh Lyle represents a fresh choice for the voters in the 2023 Mayoral Election.
Josh Lyle graduated from Santa Ynez High School 2003 and Santa Barbara Community College with a degree in business and finance in 2010. He brings a developed set of skills to combine his innate understanding of people, business, and social justice to the Rapid City Mayor position. Josh has beaten the odds in life and he is ready for a higher calling – to fearlessly lead the citizens of Rapid City.
The position of Mayor is a pay cut for him; there is no group of Sioux Falls developers backing Josh. This is not a “crowning lifetime achievement award” after years of time spent on the City Council. Josh is for the people and he is not beholden to any wealthy and powerful people in Rapid City or Sioux Falls.
