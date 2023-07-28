NewsCenter1 (KNBN-TV) in Rapid City is seeking a multimedia journalist (MMJ) for an energetic small-market news team.
Our MMJs usually function as one-man bands. Therefore, the successful applicant is a motivated, self-directed person who works well alone but functions smoothly as part of a team.
We're seeking someone who knows how to tell complete and compelling stories across all platforms.
Strong writing skills and dynamic camera presence are a must. Ability to write for today's web audience using social media and the most contemporary digital tools is strongly desired.
Reports to: Assistant News Director
Duties include, but are not limited to:
- Shoot and cover scheduled or breaking news events, as assigned
- Write copy and edit video and sound for assigned stories for use on all of NewsCenter1’s distribution channels on air and online
- With Digital Content Manager, determine and execute the most appropriate online format
- Generate story ideas, including video and interview possibilities
- Assist with writing copy for newscasts
- Other duties as assigned
Minimum requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications or related degree field
- 1-2 years newsroom experience, or appropriate collegiate experience
- Strong editorial judgement
- Strong written and visual storytelling skills
- Proficiency with Microsoft Office suite, Adobe Premiere Pro or similar non-linear editing system, electronic news production system
- Familiarity with Ross Inception newsroom computer system a plus