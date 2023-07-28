NewsCenter1 Logo

NewsCenter1 (KNBN-TV) in Rapid City is seeking a multimedia journalist (MMJ) for an energetic small-market news team.

Our MMJs usually function as one-man bands. Therefore, the successful applicant is a motivated, self-directed person who works well alone but functions smoothly as part of a team.

We're seeking someone who knows how to tell complete and compelling stories across all platforms.

Strong writing skills and dynamic camera presence are a must. Ability to write for today's web audience using social media and the most contemporary digital tools is strongly desired.

Reports to: Assistant News Director

Duties include, but are not limited to:

  1. Shoot and cover scheduled or breaking news events, as assigned
  2. Write copy and edit video and sound for assigned stories for use on all of NewsCenter1’s distribution channels on air and online
  3. With Digital Content Manager, determine and execute the most appropriate online format
  4. Generate story ideas, including video and interview possibilities
  5. Assist with writing copy for newscasts
  6. Other duties as assigned

Minimum requirements:

  1. Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications or related degree field
  2. 1-2 years newsroom experience, or appropriate collegiate experience
  3. Strong editorial judgement
  4. Strong written and visual storytelling skills
  5. Proficiency with Microsoft Office suite, Adobe Premiere Pro or similar non-linear editing system, electronic news production system
  6. Familiarity with Ross Inception newsroom computer system a plus