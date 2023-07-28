NewsCenter1 (KNBN-TV) in Rapid City has an immediate opening for an anchor/producer for an energetic small-market morning news team. We seek someone with strong leadership skills and editorial judgement who can make substantial contributions to our story selection and coverage, and a dynamic on-air presence around whom to strengthen and build the NewsCenter1 brand.
NewsCenter1 produces 3 hours of news each weekday: NewsCenter1 Today 5:30 a.m. – 7 a.m.; NewsCenter1 at 5:30 p.m. (30 minutes); NewsCenter1 at 6 p.m. (30 minutes); and NewsCenter1 at 10 p.m. (35 minutes). This position will produce and anchor NewsCenter1’s morning newscasts.
Rapid City is a small-market city with big-market news. And the Black Hills region where we are located is a stunningly beautiful area with endless opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts. Mt. Rushmore National Monument is 30 minutes from downtown. Badlands National Park is an hour east.
Strong writing and leadership skills, and dynamic camera presence are a must.
Reports to: Assistant News Director
Duties include, but are not limited to:
- Produce and anchor morning newscasts
- Lead morning news team and implement management's vision for the show
- Generate story ideas, including video and interview possibilities
- Other duties as assigned
Minimum requirements:
- 2-3 years newsroom experience
- Bachelor's degree in journalism, communications or related field
- Strong editorials judgement
- Strong written and visual storytelling skills
- Proficiency with Microsoft Office suite, Adobe Premiere Pro or similar non-linear editing system, newsroom computer system (knowledge of Ross Inception system is a plus)