ConnectNow.Agency, a division of NewsCenter1 Media Group is looking for an experienced and talented website/graphic designer. This position is responsible for conceptualizing and producing marketing materials for a variety of marketing campaigns including web, digital, multi-media, print, and more. The primary focus of this position is in website and app design for our clients. This includes the entire process of defining requirements, visualizing, and creating graphics including illustrations, images, layouts, photography and video production. Emphasis on strong website design within the WordPress platform is required. This position will generate creative options and solutions quickly from concept to completion across multiple platforms while creating quality material with on-time delivery.
This position will work as part of the ConnectNow.Agency creative team developing effective, high-quality materials. Must be a creative thinker and have a strong ability to translate requirements into design and be well versed in the most current design and marketing trends, techniques, and programs.
Duties & Responsibilities
Design marketing materials such as websites, photography, web pages, emails, brochures, advertisements, and packaging that are visually appealing and on-brand.
Study project details and conceptualize/design visuals based on requirements.
Build creative options and solutions quickly from concept to completion across multiple platforms while creating quality material with on-time delivery.
Create illustrations, images and other designs using Adobe Creative Suite software.
Receive input from customers and internal creative team members on writing, illustration, photo selection/shoots and other needs and integrate it into finished work.
Ensure creative material meets standards for brand consistency.
Produces style guides and other materials for use in project visualizations, presentations and overall branding.
Effectively meet deadlines while managing multiple projects with various stakeholders.
Strong partnership capabilities with cross-functional teams and departments.
Strong and clear communication and presentation skills to leadership level audiences.
Perform other duties as assigned.
Requirements
- B.A. in art, graphics, creative field or relevant degree
- Minimum 3 years of working on multi-platform marketing projects at an in-house “agency,” ad agency or design firm
- Expert in Adobe Creative Suite
- Knowledge in video production with experience using Adobe Premiere
- Knowledge of photography a plus (i.e. studio setups, lighting and the use of Sony camera equipment)
- Must be well-versed with print production standards and best practices for content on social media & web
- Proactive and resourceful attitude, independently taking initiative and leadership
- Ability to work methodically on multiple projects and produce on strict deadlines
- Must be a creative and collaborative thinker and possess a keen eye for aesthetics
- Must communicate effectively to work with customers and explain design rational as needed
- Should be curious, enjoy learning new content, and committed to iterative processes
- Job Type: Full-time
NewsCenter1 Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer
Job Type: Full-time
Salary: $15.00 – $25.00 per hour
Benefits:
- 401(k)
- Dental insurance
- Health insurance
- Paid time off
- Retirement plan
- Vision insurance
Schedule:
- 8 hour shift
- Day shift
- Monday to Friday
- Overtime
Work Location: One location
Please send resume and cover letter to eanderson@newscenter1.com