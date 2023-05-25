RAPID CITY, S.D. - In the last month in Rapid City, 36 vehicles were taken without their owners consent. The thefts were distributed fairly evenly around the city. Most of the thefts occurred from peoples homes or other residences. The second most common was parking lots or parking garages.
Is your car safe? A look at May car thefts in Rapid City
Tyler Mathieson
Tyler Mathieson was born and raised in the Black Hills. Tyler loves to perform. Between standup comedy, improv and acting, he finds himself in front of a crowd often. He even met his wife while performing “A Christmas Carol.”
